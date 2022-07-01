Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $2,435.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.22% from the stock’s previous close.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,717.69.

Booking stock opened at $1,748.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,100.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,243.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 141.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. Booking has a one year low of $1,703.05 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 100.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

