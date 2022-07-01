Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 134.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. WT Wealth Management grew its position in Uber Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 34,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 96,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

