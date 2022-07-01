Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $26.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 43.17% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.
Pinterest stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $81.77.
In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $127,171.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 669,934 shares of company stock valued at $12,405,181. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 958,619 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,422 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19,142.5% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after buying an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Pinterest by 33.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,016,000 after buying an additional 2,940,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
