Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) PT Raised to $48.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s previous close.

GO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

NASDAQ GO opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of -0.20. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $43.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 22,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $756,671.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,461.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,779.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 678,878 shares of company stock valued at $25,635,041. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

