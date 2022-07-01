Chardan Capital Begins Coverage on Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Equities researchers at Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.70% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ SLDP opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.50. Solid Power has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

In related news, major shareholder Volta Energy Technologies, Llc sold 457,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $2,856,743.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,246,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,042,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter worth $21,457,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the first quarter valued at $19,254,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the first quarter valued at $13,242,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at $13,110,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at $5,681,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

