Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Short Interest Update

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 323.1% from the May 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 660.0 days.

Wizz Air stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $73.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,908.33.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

