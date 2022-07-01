FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 308.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FFBW opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. FFBW has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FFBW stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.97% of FFBW worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

