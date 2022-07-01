BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Up 304.1% in June

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a growth of 304.1% from the May 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $11.66 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
