BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Up 304.1% in June

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a growth of 304.1% from the May 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $11.66 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 28.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.9% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 57,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 223.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.