ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCYB opened at $27.69 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58.

