South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Short Interest Update

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

South Atlantic Bancshares stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $115.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Research analysts expect that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.