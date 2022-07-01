BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) and SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Critical Contrast

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) and BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SailPoint Technologies and BlackBerry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SailPoint Technologies 0 11 4 0 2.27 BlackBerry 0 0 0 0 N/A

SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $62.52, suggesting a potential downside of 0.26%. Given SailPoint Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SailPoint Technologies is more favorable than BlackBerry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.0% of BlackBerry shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of SailPoint Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SailPoint Technologies and BlackBerry’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SailPoint Technologies $438.95 million 13.47 -$61.63 million ($0.84) -74.62 BlackBerry $718.00 million 4.33 $12.00 million ($0.68) -7.93

BlackBerry has higher revenue and earnings than SailPoint Technologies. SailPoint Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackBerry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SailPoint Technologies and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SailPoint Technologies -17.13% -13.41% -4.82% BlackBerry -15.03% -6.25% -3.42%

Risk and Volatility

SailPoint Technologies has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BlackBerry beats SailPoint Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms. Its solutions include IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant identity security platform; IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity security solution; and SailPoint Identity Services, a multi-tenant SaaS subscription service. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and governments directly, as well as through system integrators, technology partners, and value-added resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About BlackBerry (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time. It also provides BlackBerry Spark Unified Endpoint Management Suite, such as BlackBerry UEM, a central software component of its secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics that provides a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry AtHoc and BlackBerry Alert secure and networked critical event management solutions; and SecuSUITE for Government, a multi-OS voice and text messaging solution, as well as BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution. In addition, the company offers BlackBerry QNX, which provides Neutrino operating system and BlackBerry QNX CAR platform, and other products; BlackBerry QNX, an embedded system solution; BlackBerry Jarvis, a cloud-based binary static application security testing platform; BlackBerry Certicom cryptography and management products, and BlackBerry Radar asset monitoring solution; and BlackBerry IVY, an intelligent vehicle data platform, as well as enterprise and cybersecurity consulting services. Further, it is involved in the patent licensing and legacy service access fees business. As of February 28, 2022, it owned approximately 38,000 worldwide patents and applications. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

