JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Price Target to SEK 160

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 152 to SEK 160 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TLTZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) to SEK 160 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.53. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $722.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.71 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 21.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

