JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target to €25.00

Jul 1st, 2022

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHYGet Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €42.00 ($44.68) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TLGHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Telenet Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($46.81) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

TLGHY opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51.

Telenet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

