JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target to €25.00

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €42.00 ($44.68) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TLGHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Telenet Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Telenet Group from €44.00 ($46.81) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

TLGHY opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

