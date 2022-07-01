South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Price Target Cut to GBX 250

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SOUHY. Barclays decreased their price objective on South32 from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on South32 from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 325 ($3.99) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.75.

Get South32 alerts:

OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. South32 has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $20.48.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.