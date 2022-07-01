SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) PT Raised to €10.00

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.40 ($8.94) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of SES from €9.30 ($9.89) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of SES from €9.80 ($10.43) to €11.20 ($11.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SES from €9.15 ($9.73) to €10.00 ($10.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SES from €9.00 ($9.57) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of SES stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. SES has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $502.68 million during the quarter. SES had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

