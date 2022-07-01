National Bank Financial Weighs in on BCE Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for BCE in a research report issued on Monday, June 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $3.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.60. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.23.

BCE stock opened at C$63.27 on Thursday. BCE has a 52-week low of C$61.04 and a 52-week high of C$74.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.53.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 109.41%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

