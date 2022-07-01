Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.80

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $4.06. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 121,289 shares.

MMLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $154.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 0.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,871,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,204,206.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,983 shares of company stock worth $81,426. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,890,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,075 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $379,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.