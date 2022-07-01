Berenberg Bank Increases Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Price Target to €60.00

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €30.00 ($31.91) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBOEF. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

SBOEF opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The company offers non-magnetic steel grades. It also provides high precision MWD/LWD, such as collars for use as high-tech housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators.

