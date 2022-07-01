SDX Energy (OTC:SDXEF) Trading 31.7% Higher

SDX Energy plc (OTC:SDXEF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 31.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.12 and last traded at 0.12. 8,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 57,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.09.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut shares of SDX Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

About SDX Energy (OTC:SDXEF)

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

