Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Shares Up 5.8%

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.28. 47,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,183,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRCT. Benchmark began coverage on Direct Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Direct Digital in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79.

Direct Digital ( NASDAQ:DRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direct Digital stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.26% of Direct Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.