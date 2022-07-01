Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Trading Down 4.3%

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.57. 1,789,753 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 311% from the average session volume of 435,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Loyalty Ventures in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Loyalty Ventures ( NASDAQ:LYLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $154.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Loyalty Ventures Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Loyalty Ventures news, Director Barbara L. Rayner purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,947.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

