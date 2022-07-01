Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Trading Down 4.3%

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.57. 1,789,753 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 311% from the average session volume of 435,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Loyalty Ventures in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
In other Loyalty Ventures news, Director Barbara L. Rayner purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,947.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
About Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT)
Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.
