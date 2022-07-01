T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) Trading 0.3% Higher

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.24 and last traded at $44.24. 489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.83.

Get T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 322,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,060,000. T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 42.94% of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.