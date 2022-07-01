Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €25.21 ($26.82).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €15.81 ($16.82) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €13.35 ($14.20) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($31.04).

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.11 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €212.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.