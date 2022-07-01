Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL) Shares Down 0.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65. Approximately 1,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 59.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

