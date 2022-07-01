Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFMD. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. Affimed has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 58.18% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. The company had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

