Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $7.47 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at $3,150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $948,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,834,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.