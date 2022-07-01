Newbury Street Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBST) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.75. 3,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 19,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

