Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZEV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ZEV opened at $2.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. Lightning eMotors has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

Lightning eMotors ( NYSE:ZEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Lightning eMotors had a negative return on equity of 332.46% and a negative net margin of 385.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Research analysts expect that Lightning eMotors will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lightning eMotors news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 29,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $103,646.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth about $21,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 29.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after buying an additional 504,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 709,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 164,976 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth about $2,403,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 58.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 91,803 shares in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

