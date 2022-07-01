JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) to Neutral

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VOD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 225 ($2.76) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.11.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

