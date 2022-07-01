Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $91.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.69% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAF opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $147.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.19.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.