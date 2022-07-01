Morgan Stanley Trims Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Target Price to €55.00

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €56.00 ($59.57) to €55.00 ($58.51) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Danone from €58.00 ($61.70) to €60.00 ($63.83) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Danone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danone from €54.00 ($57.45) to €56.00 ($59.57) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danone from €49.00 ($52.13) to €51.00 ($54.26) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Danone from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danone currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.50.

OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Danone has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.3279 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

