Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $3,850.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DGEAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,293.33.

OTCMKTS:DGEAF opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. Diageo has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $56.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

