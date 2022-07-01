Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target Cut to GBX 560

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 580 ($7.12) to GBX 560 ($6.87) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GLNCY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.96) to GBX 770 ($9.45) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Glencore in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Glencore from GBX 650 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($7.73) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.61) to GBX 740 ($9.08) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 600 ($7.36) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $660.00.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84. Glencore has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

