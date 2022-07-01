EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELCPF opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

