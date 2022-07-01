Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Down 6.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $55.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Shift4 Payments traded as low as $32.55 and last traded at $33.30. Approximately 21,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,221,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 27,728 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $876,204.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.88 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

