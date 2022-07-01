Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00. The stock traded as low as C$7.96 and last traded at C$7.99, with a volume of 268299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.29.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lundin Mining to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.06.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,073,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,172,698 shares in the company, valued at C$985,962,780.26. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,331.50. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,730,100 shares of company stock worth $17,341,152.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.19. The company has a market cap of C$6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 11.1476134 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

