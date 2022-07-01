Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at Raymond James

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

FOOD has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.22.

Shares of Goodfood Market stock opened at C$1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.01. The company has a market cap of C$120.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.64. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of C$1.40 and a 1-year high of C$10.89.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

