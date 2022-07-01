127619 (MDN.TO) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share (TSE:MDN)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 27th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year.

Get 127619 (MDN.TO) alerts:

127619 has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.07.

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 127619 (MDN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.