SentinelOne (NYSE:S) & Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Head to Head Survey

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) and Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SentinelOne and Dropbox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SentinelOne $204.80 million 31.78 -$271.10 million ($1.43) -16.31 Dropbox $2.16 billion 3.65 $335.80 million $0.94 22.33

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than SentinelOne. SentinelOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dropbox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SentinelOne and Dropbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SentinelOne -121.43% -17.75% -14.76% Dropbox 16.66% -146.35% 11.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of SentinelOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of SentinelOne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Dropbox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SentinelOne and Dropbox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SentinelOne 0 4 12 0 2.75 Dropbox 0 1 4 0 2.80

SentinelOne presently has a consensus target price of $38.71, indicating a potential upside of 65.91%. Dropbox has a consensus target price of $30.75, indicating a potential upside of 46.50%. Given SentinelOne’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SentinelOne is more favorable than Dropbox.

Summary

Dropbox beats SentinelOne on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform. Its Singularity XDR Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc. provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

