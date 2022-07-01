Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Head to Head Review

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and Plymouth Industrial REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluerock Residential Growth REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 3 3 0 2.50

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus price target of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 61.54%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluerock Residential Growth REIT 7.33% 7.20% 0.21% Plymouth Industrial REIT -10.89% -4.96% -1.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluerock Residential Growth REIT $220.65 million 3.55 $91.71 million N/A N/A Plymouth Industrial REIT $140.62 million 5.00 -$15.01 million ($0.91) -19.27

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Risk and Volatility

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out -96.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Plymouth Industrial REIT beats Bluerock Residential Growth REIT on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value-add improvements to properties and to operations. The Company is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bluerock Multifamily Advisor, LLC.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

