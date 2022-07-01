Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) & PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Head to Head Survey

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. 35.49% 6.04% 0.81% PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. $158.31 million 3.04 $62.70 million $1.62 8.19 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $7.87 billion 3.14 $1.96 billion N/A N/A

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A..

Summary

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing. The company also provides treasury solutions, including term deposits and private placements. It primarily serves financial institutions, corporations, and sovereigns and state-owned entities. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses. The company also provides investment products comprising mutual funds, stocks, and bond trading; life, health, and general insurance products; credit, debit, and corporate cards; e-banking services; digital lending; cash management services; trade finance services, value chain, supply chain management, global and domestic trade, export and import, standby letter of credit, and bank guarantee, as well as spot and forex services; custodial services; treasury services, including cash transaction/liquidity, hedging, and investment products; trust services comprising trustee, paying agent, security agent, escrow agent, monitoring agent, and receiving bank services; and money transfer, remittance services, and venture capital financing. As of 31 December 2021, it operated 2,609 branches, including 137 branch offices, 2,465 sub-branch offices, and 7 overseas branch offices; and 13,087 ATM facilities. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

