Brokerages Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Price Target at $40.80

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get LendingClub alerts:

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,003. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $323,323.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,325 shares of company stock valued at $522,820 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,999,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in LendingClub by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,662 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in LendingClub by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,130,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,836,000 after acquiring an additional 993,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in LendingClub by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 931,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 905,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.94.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LendingClub will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About LendingClub (Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.