Brokerages Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Price Target at $40.80

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.80.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,003. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $323,323.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,325 shares of company stock valued at $522,820 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE LC opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.94.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LendingClub will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
About LendingClub (Get Rating)
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
