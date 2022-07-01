Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives $69.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.63.

PUBGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($81.91) to €78.00 ($82.98) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($69.15) to €63.00 ($67.02) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($74.47) to €67.00 ($71.28) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5066 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

