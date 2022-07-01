Brokerages Set Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) PT at $6.80

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Skillz stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $507.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.01. Skillz has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

