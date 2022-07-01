Analysts Set Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Price Target at $169.23

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

COF opened at $104.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.79 and a 200-day moving average of $135.21.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 710,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,192,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

