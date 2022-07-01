Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives $50.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGIO. StockNews.com began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

AGIO opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

