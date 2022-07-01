Brokerages Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT at $33.14

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $528,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 73.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $4,256,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 164.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 55,774 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $415.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.79.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,282.62% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

