Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $32.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNS. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $19.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The stock has a market cap of $179.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.35. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.21% and a negative return on equity of 145.46%. The company had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $150,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

