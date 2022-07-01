Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives $199.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $141.69 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Analog Devices by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Analog Devices by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 727,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,108,000 after purchasing an additional 140,535 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its position in Analog Devices by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 80,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

