Brokerages Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Target Price at $59.00

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.77. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $67.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $596.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 12,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $503,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 51,905 shares of company stock worth $2,650,953 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

